BT Group Executive Receives Share Award

BT Group plc (GB:BT.A) has released an update.

Stephen Lewis, BT Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs and Brand Officer, has been granted an award under the BT Group Restricted Share Plan, involving 428,571 ordinary shares at a price of £1.40 each. The transaction occurred on September 5, 2024, and was conducted in London, marking an important financial event for the company. This move reflects BT Group’s ongoing managerial financial arrangements within the corporate governance framework.

