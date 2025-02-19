BSP Financial Group Releases 2024 Financial Statements

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

The latest announcement is out from BSP Financial Group Ltd. ( (AU:BFL) ).

BSP Financial Group Limited has released its full-year financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, in compliance with ASX listing rules. This announcement may influence stakeholders by providing detailed insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially affecting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about BSP Financial Group Ltd.

BSP Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the Papua New Guinea Exchange (PNGX), focusing on providing financial solutions to its market.

YTD Price Performance: 7.96%

Average Trading Volume: 5,620

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.36B

For a thorough assessment of BFL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.