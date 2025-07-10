BSF Enterprise’s Kerato Secures Global Rights for Innovative Corneal Treatment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BSF Enterprise PLC ( (GB:BSFA) ) has provided an update.

BSF Enterprise PLC’s subsidiary, Kerato Limited, has signed an exclusive worldwide option agreement with Université de Montréal for the intellectual property of LiQD Cornea, a novel treatment for corneal damage. This agreement strengthens Kerato’s IP portfolio in corneal tissue engineering and supports the development of scalable alternatives to donor cornea transplantation, addressing the global demand for corneal transplants. With over 13 million people waiting for corneal transplants and a market expected to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2033, this agreement is a pivotal step in Kerato’s commercialization strategy. The agreement facilitates regulatory preparations and clinical trials, enhancing Kerato’s position in the market and attracting potential non-dilutive investments.

GB:BSFA Stock

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, GB:BSFA is a Neutral.

BSF Enterprise PLC’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and corporate events. Despite strong revenue growth, the company faces significant operational losses and financial challenges. However, strategic advancements and investments in innovative products offer potential for future growth. The technical analysis and valuation scores highlight current weaknesses, with bearish signals and an unattractive valuation.

BSF Enterprise PLC

BSF Enterprise PLC develops and commercializes cutting-edge tissue-engineered solutions, including lab-grown leather, cultivated meat, and corneal repair technologies. By leveraging its proprietary scaffold-free platform, BSF aims to deliver sustainable alternatives to traditional materials and meet global demand for environmentally responsible innovations.

Average Trading Volume: 942,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.16M

