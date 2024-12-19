BSA Limited Announces Major Director Share Disposal

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.

BSA Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with David Prescott’s indirect interest through Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited seeing a disposal of over 3.9 million ordinary shares valued at approximately $3.7 million. The shareholding adjustment reflects a significant transaction in the company’s securities, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.

