BSA Limited Announces Major Director Share Disposal

BSA Limited (AU:BSA) has released an update.
Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio:
- Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!
- Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
BSA Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with David Prescott’s indirect interest through Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited seeing a disposal of over 3.9 million ordinary shares valued at approximately $3.7 million. The shareholding adjustment reflects a significant transaction in the company’s securities, potentially impacting market dynamics and investor sentiment.
For further insights into AU:BSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.