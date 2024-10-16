Bruush Oral Care’s Nasdaq Challenge and Strategic Shift

Bruush Oral Care Inc (BRSHF) has released an update.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. faces a suspension of its stock trading on Nasdaq as it works to meet listing standards, including a significant share consolidation to boost its compliance. The company is also shifting its focus away from a planned merger with Arrive Technology Inc., seeking other opportunities instead. Investors are keenly watching Bruush’s efforts to remain listed and its strategic moves in the market.

