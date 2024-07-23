Brunswick Exploration Advances Mirage Project Drilling

Brunswick Exploration (TSE:BRW) has released an update.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. has successfully completed its 2024 prospecting program and launched a 5,000-meter summer drill campaign at the Mirage Project in Quebec, revealing new spodumene-rich boulder trains and identifying high-priority drill targets. These developments suggest significant mineralization potential at the project, with the company keen to follow up on the promising finds made despite setbacks from forest fires the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:BRW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.