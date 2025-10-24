Brunswick Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter Results

Brunswick Corporation ( (BC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brunswick Corporation presented to its investors.

Brunswick Corporation, a leader in the marine recreation industry, is known for its innovative technology-driven solutions and a diverse portfolio of brands ranging from marine propulsion to boat manufacturing. In its latest earnings report, Brunswick Corporation announced a strong third quarter performance, driven by sales growth and efficient operational execution, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company reported net sales of $1,360.2 million, marking a 6.8% increase from the previous year, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.97. Brunswick’s propulsion segment led the growth with a 10% increase in sales, while its engine parts and accessories segment saw an 8% rise, supported by strong boater participation and market share gains. The Navico Group and boat segments also contributed to the positive results, with modest sales growth and improved operating margins. Looking ahead, Brunswick remains optimistic about its future prospects, confirming its full-year guidance and highlighting its strategic initiatives to optimize manufacturing capacity and drive medium-term profitability. The company continues to focus on technology investments and maintaining a strong balance sheet to support growth and shareholder returns.

