Brunel International Appoints New CEO

Brunel International N.V. has announced the appointment of Peter de Laat as the new CEO, effective from 1 October 2024, succeeding Jilko Andringa. De Laat, who has been with the company since 2012 and served as CFO since 2014, is recognized for his in-depth knowledge and broad experience within Brunel. The company, a global specialist in customized project and workforce solutions, is now seeking a new CFO while it continues to drive profitable and sustainable growth.

