Brown & Brown Reorganizes into Three Business Segments

The latest update is out from Brown & Brown (BRO).

Brown & Brown, Inc. has streamlined its business structure, consolidating from four to three segments following the sale of certain businesses. Starting in 2024, the company will report financial outcomes under Retail, Programs, and Wholesale Brokerage segments. This reorganization includes integrating parts of the former Services segment into Retail, better reflecting operational synergies. Historical financial data has been recast to align with this new structure, with no effect on past consolidated financial statements.

