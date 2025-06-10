Brown & Brown Announces Acquisition of RSC Topco

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Brown & Brown ( (BRO) ) has provided an update.

On June 10, 2025, Brown & Brown, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire RSC Topco, Inc., the holding company for Accession Risk Management Group, for approximately $9.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals. The merger will enhance Brown & Brown’s market presence by integrating Accession’s specialty insurance and risk management capabilities, thereby expanding its offerings and strengthening its industry position. The transaction is anticipated to drive shareholder value through revenue and cash flow growth, while Accession’s team will join Brown & Brown’s Retail segment, contributing to its decentralized sales and service model.

Spark’s Take on BRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BRO is a Outperform.

Brown & Brown’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are significant strengths, driving a high overall score. The technical analysis and valuation suggest potential areas of caution, with the stock appearing overvalued. Corporate events positively reflect the company’s strategic focus on ESG initiatives.

More about Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm providing customer-centric risk management solutions since 1939. With a global presence spanning over 500 locations and a team of more than 17,000 professionals, the company is dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for its customers. Accession Risk Management Group, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is the parent brand to specialty insurance and risk management companies, including Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries.

Average Trading Volume: 1,766,515

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $31.69B

