Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC Share Buyback Update

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has repurchased 6,797 of its ordinary shares at a price of 1327.0258 pence per share, adding them to its treasury holdings. This transaction leaves the company with a reduced count of 11,793,492 shares available in the market. Investors should note this adjustment for any changes in their stake notifications.

