Brown Advisory Reveals Diverse Portfolio Holdings

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC has disclosed its month-end portfolio data as of 31 July 2024, showing a diverse sector allocation with Industrials, Information Technology, and Healthcare sectors leading its investments. The company’s top ten holdings, representing 27.01% of total assets, include firms across various industries, such as Waste Connections Inc. and Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The full data set will be available on the investment manager’s website for stakeholders’ review.

