Brookside Energy Schedules Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Brookside Energy (AU:BRK) has released an update.

Brookside Energy Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on October 11, 2024, at The University Club of Western Australia, stressing the importance of their votes. Shareholders can vote in person or by proxy, with clear instructions provided for proxy voting. The company emphasizes electronic access to meeting documents and will not send physical copies.

For further insights into AU:BRK stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.