Brookside Energy Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Brookside Energy Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for May 29, 2025, in Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders have the option to vote in person, by proxy, or through an authorized representative. This meeting is a crucial event for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic decisions and future direction.

Brookside Energy Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. The company is involved in developing and managing energy assets, primarily targeting opportunities in the United States market.

YTD Price Performance: -26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $22.11M

