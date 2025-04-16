Brooks Macdonald Reports 7% Increase in Q3 FUMA Amid Strategic Growth Efforts

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has issued an update.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc reported a 7% increase in total funds under management and advice (FUMA) for the third quarter of 2025, reaching £18.6 billion. The company has been focusing on expanding its client base, strengthening leadership, and broadening its product offerings to reignite growth. Despite geopolitical uncertainties and market volatility, Brooks Macdonald has improved its net outflows and continues to support clients with regular market updates. The recent move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange marks a significant step in its strategy to deliver sustainable value, with expectations for positive net flows later in the year.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial foundation, effective cash flow management, and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks and market transitions. Despite some challenges in profitability, the stock benefits from a solid valuation and an attractive dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates some bearish trends, but the positive impact of recent corporate events and low financial leverage support a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BRK stock, click here.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, offering innovative investment solutions to support Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and their clients. Established in 1991, the company is known for delivering strong and consistent investment performance, and is recognized as an industry innovator with products like the Managed Portfolio Service.

YTD Price Performance: -13.74%

Average Trading Volume: 136,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £226.9M

Find detailed analytics on BRK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue