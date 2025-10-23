Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Reduces Share Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has shared an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 3,000 of its ordinary shares at 1,730.00 pence per share, as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This move reduces the company’s total issued share capital to 15,880,000 shares, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £1850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brooks Macdonald stock, see the GB:BRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive corporate events. While technical indicators support a bullish outlook, challenges in profitability and valuation metrics are balanced by a strong dividend yield and strategic corporate actions.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, serving independent financial advisors (IFAs) and clients since 1991. The company is known for its innovative investment solutions, such as the Managed Portfolio Service, and focuses on delivering strong investment performance to meet clients’ financial objectives.

Average Trading Volume: 21,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £268M

