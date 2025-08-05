Brooks Macdonald Executes Share Buyback, Adjusting Share Capital

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 4,000 of its ordinary shares at 1,785.00 pence per share as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme. This move will reduce the company’s total issued share capital to 15,998,539 shares, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BRK) stock is a Hold with a £2150.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BRK is a Outperform.

Brooks Macdonald’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive corporate events. While technical indicators support a bullish outlook, challenges in profitability and valuation metrics are balanced by a strong dividend yield and strategic corporate actions.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, serving independent financial advisors (IFAs) and clients since 1991. The company is known for its innovative investment solutions and strong financial performance, offering products like the Managed Portfolio Service.

Average Trading Volume: 37,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £280.8M

