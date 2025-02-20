Brooks Macdonald Advances Share Buyback Programme with Recent Acquisition

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Brooks Macdonald ( (GB:BRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc announced the purchase of 6,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing Share Buyback programme, at an average price of 1,419.17 pence per share, with the acquired shares set to be canceled. This transaction adjusts the company’s total issued share capital to 16,481,539 shares, impacting shareholder calculations under FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Brooks Macdonald

Brooks Macdonald Group plc is a leading provider of wealth management services in the UK, established in 1991 and trading on AIM since 2005. The company is known for its strong financial position and innovative product offerings, including the Managed Portfolio Service and bespoke income solutions. Brooks Macdonald plans to move its listing from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in March 2025.

YTD Price Performance: -13.43%

Average Trading Volume: 48,707

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £231.4M

