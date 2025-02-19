Brookfield Wealth Solutions Reports Strong 2024 Growth

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. ( (BNT) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. presented to its investors.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. is a company specializing in wealth protection and retirement services, operating primarily in the financial services sector with a focus on tailored capital solutions. In its recent earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, Brookfield Wealth Solutions demonstrated robust financial performance, highlighted by a doubling of its business size and a significant increase in its quarterly distribution. Key financial metrics reveal a substantial increase in total assets, which grew from $61.6 billion in 2023 to $140.5 billion in 2024, and net income rose from $797 million to $1.2 billion year-over-year. The company attributed these gains to its acquisition of the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company and strong annuity sales, alongside strategic asset repositioning into higher-yielding investments. Looking forward, Brookfield Wealth Solutions maintains a strong liquidity position and is poised for international expansion in 2025, leveraging its scalable North American annuity platform and investment capabilities to enhance its growth trajectory.