Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting for 2025

The latest update is out from Brookfield Infrastructure ( (TSE:BIPC) ).

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Security Holders, scheduled for June 24, 2025. The record date for notice and voting is set for April 25, 2025, and the meeting will be held virtually. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines the timeline and logistics for participation in the governance process, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing on owning and managing a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets globally. The company provides essential services and facilities across sectors such as utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -7.05%

Average Trading Volume: 622,709

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.38B

