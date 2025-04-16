Brookfield Completes Acquisition of Chemelex from nVent

Brookfield Business Partners ( ($TSE:BBU.UN) ) just unveiled an update.

On January 30, 2025, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., along with institutional partners, completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Business of nVent Electric plc, known as Chemelex, for $1,654 million. Chemelex, a leading manufacturer of electric heat tracing systems, offers critical heat management solutions that enhance safety and process efficiency. This acquisition reflects Brookfield’s strategy to expand its industrial operations and strengthen its market position in providing essential industrial solutions.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BBU.UN is a Neutral.

Brookfield Business Partners has shown improvement in operational efficiency and strategic initiatives, as evidenced by the earnings call highlights. However, significant concerns remain due to high leverage and declining revenues. The low P/E ratio provides a potential valuation opportunity, but technical indicators suggest caution is warranted.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a global owner and operator of business services and industrial operations. The company focuses on acquiring and managing businesses that provide essential services and products across various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -10.23%

Average Trading Volume: 17,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.84B

