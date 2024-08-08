Brookfield Business Corp. Mid-Year Financials Unveiled

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A (TSE:BBUC) has released an update.

Brookfield Business Corp. Class A has released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ending June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023. The documents reveal key financial positions, including cash and cash equivalents, financial assets, and inventory, providing a snapshot of the company’s financial health mid-year compared to the end of the previous year.

