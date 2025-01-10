Brookfield Asset Management Renews Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Class A ( (TSE:BAM) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has announced the renewal of its normal course issuer bid, allowing it to purchase up to 37,123,295 of its Class A Limited Voting Shares. This renewal, effective from January 13, 2025, to January 12, 2026, enables the company to align acquisitions with its investment and capital allocation strategies. The shares acquired under this bid will be canceled or handled by a trustee as part of the company’s long-term incentive plans. The renewal includes an automatic purchase plan, allowing for stock buybacks during trading blackouts, subject to certain parameters, which may affect market dynamics and shareholder value.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion in assets under management. It invests in renewable power, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit, focusing on essential service businesses and real assets that support the global economy. The company provides a range of investment products to a diverse group of investors worldwide, including pension plans, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, and private wealth investors.

YTD Price Performance: 2.23%

Average Trading Volume: 952,528

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$35.48B

