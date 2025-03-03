Brookfield Announces Dividend Rate Reset for Series 38 Shares

Brookfield Corporation ( (TSE:BN) ) has provided an update.

On March 3, 2025, Brookfield Corporation announced a reset of the dividend rate on its Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 38, for the five-year period starting April 1, 2025. The fixed quarterly dividends will be paid at an annual rate of 5.185%. Shareholders have the option to convert their Series 38 Shares into Series 39 Shares, which will have a floating rate dividend. The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Series 39 Shares, subject to Brookfield meeting all listing requirements.

More about Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals worldwide. Its core businesses include Alternative Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and Operating Businesses in renewable power, infrastructure, business and industrial services, and real estate. The company has a track record of delivering over 15% annualized returns to shareholders for more than 30 years.

YTD Price Performance: 0.68%

Average Trading Volume: 2,175,106

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $95.48B

