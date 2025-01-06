Brooge Energy Reports Financial Decline in First Half of 2024

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

The latest update is out from Brooge Holdings ( (BROG) ).

Brooge Energy Limited reported its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2024, showing a significant decrease in revenue to $30.2 million from $62.9 million in the same period of the previous year. The company incurred a net loss of $3.5 million compared to a profit of $37.4 million last year, primarily due to decreased gross profit margins. This financial performance indicates potential challenges in the company’s operational efficiency or market dynamics, impacting its positioning in the energy storage sector.

More about Brooge Holdings

Brooge Energy Limited operates in the energy industry, focusing on providing oil storage and services. The company is involved in the storage of clean petroleum products and other hydrocarbons, catering to the needs of the oil and gas sector.

YTD Price Performance: 3.36%

Average Trading Volume: 23,189

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $135.6M

