Brooge Energy Limited has announced the resignation of Guy Wall from its Board of Directors on March 12, 2024. The company clarified that Wall’s departure was not due to any disagreements over the company’s operations, policies, or practices. This change in the company’s leadership structure may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

