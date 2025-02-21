Brompton Funds Declares March 2025 Distributions and Offers Reinvestment Plans

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An update from Brompton Splt Banc A ( (TSE:SBC) ) is now available.

Brompton Funds has announced distributions for various funds payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025. This announcement includes details on distribution amounts for multiple funds and highlights the availability of distribution reinvestment plans (DRIP) for shareholders, allowing them to reinvest their distributions commission-free and benefit from compound growth.

More about Brompton Splt Banc A

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager offering income and growth-focused investment solutions, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) traded investment funds.

YTD Price Performance: -0.40%

Average Trading Volume: 27,173

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

For detailed information about SBC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.