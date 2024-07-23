Bromat Holdings Ltd. Conducts Smooth AGM

No Signboard Holdings Ltd. (SG:9I7) has released an update.

Bromat Holdings Ltd., formerly known as No Signboard Holdings Ltd., held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Orchard Gateway, Singapore, on June 24, 2024. The meeting commenced with a formal introduction of the Board of Directors and no questions were received from shareholders prior to or during the AGM. All resolutions were voted on by poll, with In.Corp Corporate Services and Agile 8 Advisory overseeing the process as Polling Agent and Scrutineer, respectively.

For further insights into SG:9I7 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.