Bromat Holdings Faces Legal Fee Demand from TSMP Law Corporation

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

No Signboard Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:9I7) ) has provided an update.

Bromat Holdings Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, has received a letter of demand from TSMP Law Corporation regarding an outstanding legal fee of S$292,567.38, which must be paid by 28 February 2025 to avoid legal proceedings. The company has included this sum in its financial results ending December 2024 and is currently negotiating with TSMP to resolve the matter. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and stay informed through the company’s further announcements.

More about No Signboard Holdings Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -42.50%

Average Trading Volume: 84,880

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$14.18M

Learn more about 9I7 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.