Broken Hill Mines Secures $25M Financing Facility with Hartree Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Coolabah Metals Ltd. ( (AU:BHM) ) has shared an update.

Broken Hill Mines Limited has finalized a US$25 million Offtake Financing Facility with Hartree Metals LLC to support growth at its Rasp and Pinnacles mines. This facility, which includes a four-year term and a competitive interest rate, will fund development activities and involves Hartree purchasing 200,000 tons of silver-lead concentrate. This strategic partnership is expected to enhance BHM’s operational capacity and market reach, leveraging Hartree’s global commodities expertise.

More about Coolabah Metals Ltd.

Broken Hill Mines Limited (ASX: BHM) operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of silver, lead, zinc, copper, and gold. The company is actively involved in the Rasp Ag-Pb-Zn Mine and the Pinnacles Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu-Au Mine, with a market focus on silver-lead concentrates.

Average Trading Volume: 974,669

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$228.4M

See more insights into BHM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue