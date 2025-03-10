Broken Hill Mines Secures $25M Financing Deal with Hartree Metals

Coolabah Metals Ltd. ( (AU:CBH) ) has issued an update.

Broken Hill Mines has secured a US$25 million Offtake Financing Facility with Hartree Metals LLC to support expansion at its Rasp and Pinnacles operations. This agreement includes the purchase of 200,000 tons of lead concentrate and replaces a previous deal with Trafigura Group. The financing will enhance the company’s growth plans and development activities, positioning it strategically in the market.

More about Coolabah Metals Ltd.

Coolabah Metals Limited, soon to be renamed Broken Hill Mines Limited, operates in the mining industry with a focus on lead concentrate production. The company is engaged in growth activities at the Rasp and Pinnacles Mines.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

