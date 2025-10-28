Brockman Mining Announces Retirement of Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Brockman Mining Ltd. ( (HK:0159) ) has issued an update.

Brockman Mining Limited announced the retirement of Mr. Ross Stewart Norgard as a Non-Executive Director, effective at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025. Mr. Norgard is stepping down to focus on personal commitments, and there are no disagreements or issues with the board regarding his departure. The company expressed its gratitude for his contributions.

Brockman Mining Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the mining industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Australian Securities Exchange, with a focus on mining operations.

