Broadwind Energy Sells Manitowoc Operations for Optimization

The latest announcement is out from Broadwind Energy ( (BWEN) ).

In the second quarter of 2025, Broadwind reported a 7.6% increase in total revenue to $39.2 million, driven by higher sales in the wind and industrial sectors. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $1.0 million, attributed to inefficiencies and lower demand in certain segments. The company is optimizing its operations by selling its Manitowoc industrial fabrication operations, expected to close in the third quarter, which will add approximately $13 million in cash and reduce annual costs by $8 million. This strategic move is part of Broadwind’s focus on higher-margin precision manufacturing verticals, positioning it for sustained growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (BWEN) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BWEN is a Neutral.

Broadwind Energy’s overall stock score is impacted primarily by its weak financial performance and valuation concerns. However, positive technical indicators and a neutral to positive outlook from the earnings call provide some support, reflecting a mixed investment proposition.

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications, with facilities across the U.S.

Average Trading Volume: 210,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $56.49M

