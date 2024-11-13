Broadwind Energy Reports Q3 2024 Financial Performance

Broadwind Energy ( (BWEN) ) has shared an announcement.

Broadwind announced a net income of $0.1 million for Q3 2024, with revenue of $35.5 million, despite challenges in wind and energy markets. The company optimized its cost structure, reducing fixed overhead by over $3.6 million, and saw a 45% increase in total orders, driven by demand in wind repowering, gas turbine, and steel markets. As Broadwind prepares for a cyclical recovery in 2025, it focuses on expanding its clean fuels product line and enhancing manufacturing efficiency.

