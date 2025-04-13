Broadway Industrial Granted Extension for Compliance with SGX Listing Rules

Broadway Industrial Group Limited ( (SG:B69) ) has provided an update.

Broadway Industrial Group Limited has applied for an extension to comply with the Singapore Exchange’s listing rules, which require a minimum public shareholding. The company has been granted a three-month extension to meet these requirements, following a suspension of trading due to insufficient public float. The Offeror intends to make the company a wholly-owned subsidiary and does not plan to maintain its listing status.

More about Broadway Industrial Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 2.11%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$88.91M

See more data about B69 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue