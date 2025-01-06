Broadstone Net Lease Expands with New Development Projects

Broadstone Net Lease ( (BNL) ) has shared an announcement.

Broadstone Net Lease announced the addition of $117.4 million in new build-to-suit development commitments, enhancing its growth strategy by securing significant projects like a state-of-the-art distribution facility for Southwire Company. The company also scheduled its Q4 2024 earnings release and appointed Sam DeLemos as VP of Build-to-Suit Development, leveraging his extensive experience to further strengthen its development pipeline.

More about Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) is a diversified net lease REIT that focuses on industrial properties and invests in single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased long-term to a variety of tenants. As of September 2024, BNL’s portfolio included 773 net leased commercial properties across the U.S. and Canada, spanning industrial, restaurant, retail, healthcare, and office sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 1.02%

Average Trading Volume: 1,062,230

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.99B

