Broadridge Financial Solutions Targets Growth in Recurring Revenue

An update from Broadridge Financial Solutions ( (BR) ) is now available.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a global leader in fintech, is transforming financial markets through its innovative platform-based business model, driving significant value for clients and investors. With a focus on recurring revenue, Broadridge aims for steady growth, highlighted by its FY’24 recurring revenue target of $4.2 billion and an 8-12% adjusted EPS growth objective through 2026. The company supports critical operations in capital markets and wealth management, processing $10 trillion in daily trade volume and serving a substantial portion of the financial services industry.

