Broadpeak SA Shares Capital and Voting Rights Update

Broadpeak SA, a global video streaming software provider, reports its monthly update on share capital and voting rights. As of July 31, 2024, the company has a total share capital comprised of 12,541,686 shares and 21,411,339 actual voting rights, with a distinction made between theoretical and actual voting rights. Broadpeak emphasizes international growth, with 90% of its revenue generated outside France, serving high-profile clients in over 50 countries.

