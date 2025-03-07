Broadcom Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Growth

Broadcom Inc. ( (AVGO) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Broadcom Inc. presented to its investors.

Broadcom Inc., a global leader in semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, has reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing significant growth driven by advancements in AI semiconductor solutions and infrastructure software. The company achieved a record revenue of $14.9 billion, marking a 25% increase from the previous year, with a GAAP net income of $5.5 billion and a non-GAAP net income of $7.8 billion. The company’s adjusted EBITDA reached $10.1 billion, representing 68% of the revenue, while free cash flow stood at $6.0 billion, or 40% of revenue. Broadcom also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. The semiconductor solutions segment contributed $8.2 billion, while infrastructure software generated $6.7 billion in revenue, reflecting a 47% year-over-year growth. Looking ahead, Broadcom projects its second-quarter revenue to remain steady at approximately $14.9 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA of about 66% of the projected revenue, indicating continued strength in its AI semiconductor and infrastructure software sectors.