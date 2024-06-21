Britvic Rejects Carlsberg’s Takeover Bid

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc has confirmed receiving an unsolicited cash offer from Carlsberg Group to acquire its shares, following earlier speculation and a prior rejected bid. The company’s board unanimously turned down the second offer from Carlsberg, stating it undervalues Britvic’s worth and its potential. While there’s no guarantee of a firm offer, Carlsberg has a deadline to announce its intentions regarding the takeover.

