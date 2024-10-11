Britvic PLC Sees Notable Uptick in Shareholder Voting Rights

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic PLC has reported a significant change in shareholdings, with a notification of major holdings indicating a rise in voting rights from 4.3006% to 5.5811%, crossing the threshold on October 10, 2024. The total number of voting rights now held by the notifying party amounts to 13,891,701. This shift in stake ownership could indicate a strategic move by the shareholder, reflecting potential changes in the company’s shareholder structure.

