Britvic Announces Executive Share Purchases Under Incentive Plan

An update from Britvic ( (GB:BVIC) ) is now available.

Britvic plc announced transactions involving its Share Incentive Plan, which allows employees to purchase and receive matching shares. Executive Directors Simon Litherland and Rebecca Napier participated in these transactions, purchasing shares and receiving matching shares, resulting in updated shareholdings for both directors.

More about Britvic

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,172,071

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.24B

