Britvic Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Britvic ( (GB:BVIC) ) has provided an update.

Britvic has announced a change in its major shareholdings, with Societe Generale increasing its voting rights in the company to 8.0431% from a previous position of 6.5811%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and decision-making processes.

More about Britvic

Britvic plc is a UK-based company operating in the beverage industry, primarily known for producing soft drinks. The company has a significant market presence in the United Kingdom and aims to maintain its position as a leading provider of non-alcoholic beverages.

YTD Price Performance: 56.92%

Average Trading Volume: 2,323,403

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.22B

