British Smaller Companies VCT2 Announces Capital Restructuring

British Smaller Companies VCT2 plc has released a circular outlining its plans to cancel its share premium account and capital redemption reserve, alongside reducing the nominal value of its issued share capital. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial adjustments to enhance shareholder value. Investors can access the full circular via the National Storage Mechanism or the company’s website.

