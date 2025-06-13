British Smaller Companies VCT Reports Positive Annual Returns and Strategic Investments

Confident Investing Starts Here:

British Smaller Companies VCT ( (GB:BSV) ) has shared an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT plc reported an annualised return of 2.5% on its opening net assets for the year ended 31 March 2025, driven by revenue growth in portfolio companies and successful realisations. Despite geopolitical and economic challenges, the company invested £29.3 million in new and follow-on investments, highlighting its strategy to support and grow its portfolio. The company also raised significant capital and declared an interim dividend, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.

More about British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust that focuses on investing in early-stage UK businesses. It operates within the financial services industry, providing capital and support to small and medium-sized enterprises to foster growth and innovation.

Average Trading Volume: 39,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

