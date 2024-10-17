British Smaller Companies VCT Launches New Share Offer

British Smaller Companies VCT (GB:BSV) has released an update.

British Smaller Companies VCT and VCT2 have launched a new share offer aiming to raise up to £50 million for the 2024/25 tax year, with an additional £25 million over-allotment facility. The offers, opening on October 17, 2024, allow for application submissions until March 28, 2025, unless fully subscribed earlier. This initiative provides investors with an opportunity to purchase new ordinary shares while supporting the companies’ growth strategies.

