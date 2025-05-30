British Land Announces Current Share Capital and Voting Rights

Confident Investing Starts Here:

British Land Company plc ( (GB:BLND) ) has issued an update.

British Land Company plc has announced its current issued share capital as of May 30, 2025, which consists of 1,010,430,687 ordinary shares, with 11,266,245 held in Treasury. This results in a total of 999,164,442 shares with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and stakeholders to determine their voting rights percentages and any necessary notifications to the company and the FCA, aligning with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BLND) stock is a Buy with a £5.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British Land Company plc stock, see the GB:BLND Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BLND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BLND is a Neutral.

British Land Company plc’s stock score of 68 reflects a balanced view of its financial strengths and challenges. Strong cash flow and strategic corporate actions provide support, while ongoing profitability issues and declining equity remain key concerns. Technical indicators indicate positive momentum, and a solid dividend enhances investor appeal. The company must focus on improving profitability and maintaining strategic initiatives to bolster long-term performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BLND stock, click here.

More about British Land Company plc

British Land Company plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on owning, managing, and developing a portfolio of high-quality properties. Its primary services include property investment and development, with a market focus on retail and office spaces in the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 4,593,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.95B

