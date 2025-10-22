British and Malayan Holdings Strives for Financial Recovery Amid SGX Watch-List Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British and Malayan Holdings Limited ( (SG:CJN) ) has issued an update.

British and Malayan Holdings Limited has been placed on the SGX Watch-List and is working to meet financial exit criteria by June 2026. The company is focusing on cost management and revenue growth through increased marketing efforts and exploring new investments, resulting in a reduced net loss for the recent quarter.

British and Malayan Holdings Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in the financial services industry. The company, along with its subsidiary British and Malayan Trustees Limited, focuses on providing trust services and is currently working to meet financial criteria set by the Singapore Exchange.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$5.69M

