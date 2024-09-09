British American Tobacco Share Buyback Update

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has announced the buyback of 84,746 of its ordinary shares on 6 September 2024, as part of its share repurchase program launched earlier in the year. The shares, bought back from Goldman Sachs International, will be cancelled, thus reducing the total number of shares with voting rights to 2,215,607,662. The highest price paid per share was 2922.00p and the lowest was 2892.00p, with an overall volume weighted average of 2910.69p per share.

