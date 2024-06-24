British American Tobacco Share Buyback Update

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 31,233 of its own shares on June 21, 2024, at prices ranging between 2462.00p and 2475.00p, with plans to cancel the acquired shares. Post-transaction, the company’s issued share count will stand at 2,222,179,467, excluding treasury shares, and they will hold 133,277,831 shares in treasury. This buyback activity follows the authorization from the company’s shareholders during the Annual General Meeting held on April 24, 2024.

